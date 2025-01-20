BBL: Sizzling Maxwell powers Stars into the knockout

Melbourne Stars posted five straight wins to book a knockout final against Sydney Thunder.

MELBOURNE (Web Desk) - Glenn Maxwell may not be touring Sri Lanka, but in a silver lining he'll be part of the BBL finals after Melbourne Stars' remarkable regular season turnaround was complete with a comprehensive victory over Hobart Hurricanes at the MCG.

Stars needed a win to leapfrog Perth Scorchers into fourth place and qualify for the finals. They took care of business against a Hurricanes team with little to play for.

Maxwell continued his purple patch with 76 not out off 32 balls before quick Mark Steketee claimed three early wickets as Stars reached the finals for the first time since BBL 09.

After a woeful start to the season with five straight defeats, Stars have gained significant momentum with five straight wins to book a knockout final against Sydney Thunder at the Showgrounds.

The match was essentially a tune-up for Hurricanes, who had already locked up top spot and a home final in the Qualifier against Sydney Sixers.

MAXWELL IGNITES AGAIN AFTER WEBSTER'S HALF-CENTURY

All eyes were on Maxwell. But the big crowd at the MCG had to wait for their hero as openers Sam Harper and Thomas Rogers laid a solid platform.

Stars have badly struggled at the top of the order with Harper particularly out of form. But they peeled off 19 runs in the first two overs in the best opening stand of the season for Stars.

Harper whacked four early boundaries, but Stars couldn't get through the powerplay unblemished with Rogers succumbing to a clever change of pace from quick Nathan Ellis.

Having ended a run of five straight single digit scores, Harper could not go on with it after he was trapped lbw by the spin of Nikhil Chaudhary.

With Beau Webster struggling with his timing, Marcus Stoinis tried to regain Stars' momentum with numerous powerful blows to race to 32 off 19 balls. But like countless times this season, Stoinis could not launch off the platform and his dismissal brought Maxwell to the crease.

Maxwell, fresh off his extraordinary 90 against Renegades, started fast and smashed Chaudhary down the ground for six on his fourth delivery. His presence had a profound effect on Webster, who shook from his slumber to put the foot down.

Webster hogged the strike, but didn't cop the wrath of Maxwell's legion of fans as he powered to his half-century with a six down the ground.

Maxwell took over after Webster's dismissal and had the crowd in the palm of his hands when he got under a slower short delivery from left-arm quick Marcus Bean and with a flick of the wrists whacked it over fine leg.

He was unstoppable at the death, clubbing a six off quick Cameron Gannon to reach his half-century and then smashing two more into the crowd as Stars powered past 200.

It brought some cheer for Maxwell, whose Test career looks over after he missed out on Australia's squad to Sri Lanka.

