Abdur Rehman joins Pakistan Cricket Team as spin bowling coach

He has joined the team in Multan

Wed, 15 Jan 2025

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former Test spinner Abdur Rehman as the spin bowling coach for the national team.

Currently, the Pakistan cricket team, led by Shan Masood, is in Multan, preparing for the first Test of the two-match ICC Test Championship series against the West Indies, starting on January 17.

The national selection committee has announced a 15-member Test squad for the series, which includes three spinners: Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, and Sajid Khan. To enhance their performance, the PCB has roped in Abdur Rehman as the spin bowling coach.

The left-arm spinner, who represented Pakistan from 2006 to 2014, claimed 140 wickets across Test, ODI, and T20 formats. Rehman has joined the team in Multan, marking his debut as a spin bowling coach with the men's national side.

Hailing from Sialkot, Rehman, who will celebrate his 45th birthday on March 1 this year, previously served as part of the coaching staff for Pakistan's women’s cricket team.

The appointment aimed to further develop the skills and performance of spinners Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, and Abrar Ahmed.