Shan Masood aims for 2-0 victory against Windies in Test series

Cricket Cricket Shan Masood aims for 2-0 victory against Windies in Test series

Shan Masood emphasised the need to focus on future matches

Follow on Published On: Wed, 15 Jan 2025 09:48:32 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has expressed confidence in securing a 2-0 series win against the West Indies in the ICC Test Championship.

Shan Masood reflected on the disappointment of narrowly losing the first Test in Centurion, stating, “It’s deeply regrettable, but this isn’t the first time it has happened. We’ve previously lost matches from strong positions against Australia and Bangladesh.”

Commenting on his 205-run opening partnership with Babar Azam in the Cape Town Test, Masood mentioned that if the middle order had offered resistance, they could have set a more challenging target for South Africa.

Shan Masood emphasised the need to focus on future matches, adding, “On our home ground, we’ll take on the West Indies with a strategic plan centered on our spinners.”