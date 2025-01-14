Sarfraz Ahmed appointed coach of Quetta Gladiators

Nadeem Omar said he and Moin Khan would take a backseat, allowing Sarfraz to take the lead

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Quetta Gladiators owner, Nadeem Omar, has appointed former captain Sarfraz Ahmed as the team's new coach, entrusting him with new responsibilities.

Sarfraz Ahmed, who was part of the players' draft for PSL 10, was not selected by any team.

However, Nadeem Omar took the opportunity to assign Sarfraz Ahmed as the head coach of the Gladiators and selected Shoaib Malik as a supplementary player.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Nadeem Omar emphasised that Sarfraz Ahmed was the heart and soul of Quetta Gladiators, and the team could not part ways with him. "You will see him in a new role," said Omar.

He further mentioned that Sarfraz would work under the guidance of Moin Khan and would learn while both he and Moin Khan would take a backseat, allowing Sarfraz to take the lead.