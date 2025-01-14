England cricket great Anderson, 42, to play on for Lancashire

Anderson has agreed a new one-year contract with Lancashire that takes him past his 43rd birthday.

LONDON (AFP) – England's record Test wicket-taker James Anderson has agreed a new one-year contract with Lancashire that takes him past his 43rd birthday, the county side announced on Monday.

The veteran paceman has not played since an emotional farewell to Test cricket against the West Indies at Lord's in July 2024 but repeatedly said he still had something to offer as a player.

Anderson bowed out of Test duty with 704 wickets -- the most taken by a seamer in the history of the format and the highest number by an England bowler of any type.

He has since had several spells acting as a mentor to England's quicks, but the urge to play remains strong even though he went unsold at the recent Indian Premier League action.

"I am incredibly excited to sign this contract with Lancashire and resume playing professional cricket again next season," said Anderson, who turns 43 in July.

"This club has played a huge part in my life since I was a teenager, so to have the opportunity to wear the Red Rose again and help the side in both red and white ball cricket is one that I am really looking forward to."

Lancashire's first County Championship match in the 2025 season is against Middlesex at Lord's, starting on April 4.

