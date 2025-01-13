South Africa name squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Temba Bavuma will lead Protease in the tournament

(Web Desk) - South Africa have announced their 15-player squad for ICC Men's Champions Trophy scheduled to start on February 19.

Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa's squad as the Proteas aim to build on their strong recent form.

Runners-up in last year’s Men’s T20 World Cup and finalists in the upcoming World Test Championship, the team is bolstered by the return of pace spearheads Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.

The tournament marks Anrich Nortje's return to ODI cricket, his first appearance in the 50-over format since September 2023. The star pacer had been sidelined with a stress fracture in his back, forcing him to miss the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and South Africa’s home summer.

Anrich Nortje has led the way with the ball for South Africa this ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Lungi Ngidi also makes his comeback, having been out of international cricket since October 2024 due to a groin injury.

South Africa have largely stuck with the core group that powered them to the semi-finals of the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup, retaining 10 of the 15 players for the Champions Trophy.

The squad sees fresh additions in Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Wiaan Mulder, all set to make their debut at a 50-over ICC event. Nortje, who missed the 2023 World Cup, is the other notable inclusion.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.