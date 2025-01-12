ICC Champions Trophy squad submission deadline ends today

Cricket Cricket ICC Champions Trophy squad submission deadline ends today

PCB sources revealed that Pakistan has no plans to publicly announce the preliminary squad

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 12 Jan 2025 12:22:25 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The deadline for submitting preliminary squads for the ICC Champions Trophy is today (Sunday).

According to sources, teams are required to submit their squads one month prior to the event’s support period, as per ICC guidelines. The support period for the Champions Trophy begins on February 12.

PCB sources revealed that Pakistan would send names to the ICC to fulfill the process but has no plans to publicly announce the preliminary squad at this time.

Final squad decisions would hinge on Saim Ayub's fitness. Once his status is determined, the Champions Trophy squad would be finalised.

Sources also indicated that squads could be finalised by February 11, after which ICC approval will be needed.

Before the Champions Trophy, Pakistan is set to play a tri-nation series. The squad for this series is expected to remain largely unchanged from the one that faced South Africa. Fakhar Zaman is likely to be included in the tri-series.

Saim Ayub's participation in the Champions Trophy will depend on his fitness, and the tri-series squad is expected to form the core of the team for the prestigious tournament.