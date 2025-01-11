NZ batters tumble after Sri Lanka posts 290 at Eden Park

Black Caps have lost half the side for just 21 runs inside initial seven overs

AUCKLAND (Dunya News) – New Zealand’s top order has collapsed while chasing 290 run target set by Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI at Eden Park.

Sri Lanka, opting to bat first after winning the toss, put up a solid total of 290 for eight in their allotted 50 overs. Opener Pathum Nissanka was the standout performer for the visitors, scoring a well-crafted 66.

New Zealand's Matt Henry shone with the ball, claiming impressive figures of four for 55, providing crucial breakthroughs to keep the hosts in the game.

This match remains a test of pride for Sri Lanka as they battle to avoid clean sweep.