Ticket sales begin for Pakistan vs West Indies Test series in Multan

Cricket Cricket Ticket sales begin for Pakistan vs West Indies Test series in Multan

Entry to first-class and general enclosures would be free

Follow on Published On: Sat, 11 Jan 2025 10:31:00 PKT

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Tickets for the two-match Test series between Pakistan and West Indies have gone on sale in Multan.

The tickets are available at 11 private courier centers in Multan.

Entry to first-class and general enclosures would be free. Ticket prices for other enclosures have been set by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Gallery tickets cost Rs. 500, VIP enclosure tickets are Rs. 150, and premium enclosure tickets are Rs. 100.

According to the PCB, both Test matches between Pakistan and West Indies would be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium from January 17 to January 29.