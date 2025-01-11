Pat Cummins' ICC Champions Trophy participation in doubt

Cricket Cricket Pat Cummins' ICC Champions Trophy participation in doubt

Cummins bowled 167 overs, the highest by any Australian bowler in BGT series

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 11 Jan 2025 10:31:18 PKT

SYDNEY (Web Desk) - Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins' participation in the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled for February is uncertain due to ongoing ankle issues.

According to media reports, Cummins experienced ankle discomfort during the Test series against India. He is set to undergo scans in the coming days to determine his fitness for the tournament, which would be held in Pakistan and the UAE next month.

Australia's chief selector, George Bailey, stated that they were awaiting the scan results to assess the severity of the issue and determine a solution.

During the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, Cummins bowled 167 overs, the highest by any Australian bowler in the series, and claimed 25 wickets.

Cummins opted out of the Test series against Sri Lanka to be present for the birth of his child, with Steve Smith stepping in as captain.