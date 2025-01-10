Saim Ayub's ankle injury improving, doctors positive about recovery

Doctors confirmed that his ankle was getting better

LONDON (Dunya News) - Doctors at the Harley Street Clinic have declared the ankle injury of Pakistan cricket team's star batsman, Saim Ayub, to be improving.

Saim Ayub shared that the medical report had come in and doctors confirmed that his ankle was getting better, and he could now put weight on it. The reports would be sent to the medical panel for further review.

Saim Ayub, accompanied by national team’s assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, had visited the Harley Street Clinic. Consultant trauma and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Gia Selan examined him on Thursday.

Azhar Mahmood provided an update on the batter's health, stating that positive progress has been made, and whatever the report would indicate, it would be sent to the medical panel.

It is worth noting that Saim Ayub sustained an ankle injury during fielding in the Cape Town Test against South Africa, which has kept him out of cricket for six weeks. He is currently based in London, where his treatment at the Harley Street Clinic is ongoing.