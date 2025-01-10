Ali Raza, Ghori added to Shaheens squad for practice match against West Indies

Wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah and Pacer Ahmed Bashir have been ruled out from the Shaheens squad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Fast bowler Ali Raza and wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Ghazi Ghori have been added to the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the three-day practice match against the West Indies Test squad starting on Friday, 10 January at the Islamabad Club.

Wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah and Pacer Ahmed Bashir have been ruled out from the Shaheens squad. Haseebullah picked up a thumb injury in South Africa, while Ahmed has been advised to work on his bowling loads after he recovered from a groin strain sustained in December.

Squad

Pakistan Shaheen: Imam-ul-Haq (captain), Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Raza, Ali Zaryab, Hussain Talat, Kashif Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Suleman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir, and Saad Khan

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Jomel Warrican, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Keacy Carty, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Mikyle Louis and Tevin Imlach

