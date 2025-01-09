Maheesh Theekshana records first hat-trick of the year against NZ

He dismissed NZ's captain Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, and Matt Henry

HAMILTON (Web Desk) - Sri Lankan off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana has made history by taking the first hat-trick of 2025 in the second ODI against New Zealand.

The Sri Lankan cricket team is currently on a tour of New Zealand, where the second match of the three-match series was played on Wednesday.

The match, affected by rain, was reduced to 37 overs per innings. New Zealand batted first after being invited by Sri Lanka, posting a total of 255 runs for the loss of 9 wickets.

Theekshana delivered an outstanding bowling performance, claiming 4 wickets, including a hat-trick. He dismissed New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith in the last two balls of the 35th over and then got rid of Matt Henry on the first ball of the 37th over.

Theekshana became the first Sri Lankan bowler to take a hat-trick on New Zealand soil and is the seventh Sri Lankan to achieve this feat in ODI cricket.