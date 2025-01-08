Fakhar Zaman declares full fitness, ready for Champions Trophy

Cricket Cricket Fakhar Zaman declares full fitness, ready for Champions Trophy

Fakhar revealed that many were unaware he had been unwell following the T20 World Cup

Follow on Published On: Wed, 08 Jan 2025 13:12:31 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan cricket team’s opening batter Fakhar Zaman has announced his full fitness, stating that he will be in action during the upcoming Champions Trophy.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Fakhar revealed that many were unaware he had been unwell following the T20 World Cup. His poor health prevented him from being fully fit, which is why he wasn’t part of the national team.

He explained that he skipped tours to Australia and South Africa to focus on regaining fitness for the Champions Trophy.

Fakhar emphasised that preparing for the tournament was always on his mind, as the Champions Trophy marked a phenomenal start to his career, and he is excited about the upcoming edition.

Speaking about Saim Ayub, Fakhar expressed hope and prayers for his swift recovery. He praised Saim as a talented cricketer who, if consistent over the next 4–5 years, could become one of the top players globally.

Fakhar also mentioned feeling fortunate to be part of the team alongside Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. He stated that while opening was his priority, he is willing to adjust his batting position based on the team’s requirements, reaffirming that the team’s needs always come first.