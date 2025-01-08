Saim Ayub reaches London for ankle treatment

Saim Ayub will be examined by renowned sports orthopedists in England

CAPE TOWN (Dunya News) - Pakistan's all-format opener Saim Ayub reached London from Cape Town with assistant coach Azhar Mahmood to seek immediate medical treatment for a fractured ankle.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to send Saim Ayub to London immediately for the treatment of his right ankle fracture incurred during the second Test match against South Africa in Newlands, Cape Town.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi talked to the opening batter Saim and inquired about his well-being and expressed good wishes for swift recovery.

Mohsin Naqvi said: “Saim Ayub will be checked up by sports ortho specialist doctors in England as an immediate appointment has been made by the PCB.

The medical team is looking into the entire case and Dr. Mumraiz has shared Saim’s medical reports with specialists in England.”

The PCB chairman said that Saim Ayub is a stylish batsman and an asset to Pakistan cricket.

“Saim’s treatment will be ensured at the best hospital of the world and all resources will be used for his treatment. We hope that the left-handed batter will make a full recovery before the ICC Champions Trophy.”