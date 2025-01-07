Saim Ayub heads to London for treatment

Saim Ayub will be examined by renowned sports orthopedists in England

CAPE TOWN (Dunya News) - National cricket team opener Saim Ayub has traveled from Cape Town to London for medical treatment. He is accompanied by assistant coach Azhar Mahmood.

Following the directives of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Saim Ayub will be examined by renowned sports orthopedists in England on Wednesday.

Naqvi emphasised that Saim Ayub was a valuable asset for Pakistan cricket, and all possible resources would be utilised for his treatment. He also extended prayers for Ayub’s full recovery.

It is noteworthy that Saim Ayub suffered a fracture in his right ankle during fielding on the first day of the second Test match against South Africa, ruling him out of cricket for six weeks.