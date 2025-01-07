Details of foreign players' categories for PSL 10 Draft revealed

A total of 40 foreign players are included in the Platinum category.

Updated On: Tue, 07 Jan 2025 13:05:40 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The categories for foreign players in the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been disclosed.

According to sources, Australian cricketer David Warner has been included in the Platinum category for the PSL draft, along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Lynn, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Kusal Mendis, and David Wiese.

Additionally, players such as Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Mark Chapman, Mustafizur Rahman, Usman Khawaja, Zak Crawley, Jason Roy, Michael Bracewell, and Alex Hales are also part of the Platinum category. A total of 40 foreign players are included in the Platinum category.

After the Platinum category selections, other players will be available in the Diamond and Gold categories. Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey is listed in the Diamond category, which has 87 foreign players available for the PSL 10 draft.

Furthermore, 165 foreign players are registered under the Gold category for the draft.