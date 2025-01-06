South Africa beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in second Test, clinch series 2-0

Pakistan were all out for 478 runs in second innings.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 21:05:59 PKT

CAPE TOWN (Web Desk) – South Africa defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets to win the series 2-0. After the follow-on, Pakistan scored 478 runs, setting a target of 58 runs for South Africa.

On the fourth day, Shan Masood and Khurram Shehzad began with 213 runs and one wicket down. At a total score of 235, Khurram Shehzad was dismissed for 18 runs. Kamran Ghulam scored 28, and Saud Shakeel made 23 before getting out. Captain Shan Masood was dismissed for 145 runs, caught LBW.

Later, Mohammad Rizwan made 41 runs, Salman Agha scored 48, Aamir Jamal made 34, and Mir Hamza scored 16 runs before being dismissed. The entire team was all out for 478 runs.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj each took 3 wickets, while Marco Jansen took 2 wickets.

In pursuit of 58 runs, the Proteas demonstrated aggressive batting and achieved the target without losing any wickets.

David Bedingham remained not out with 44 runs, and Aiden Markram scored 14 runs, also not out, as they returned to the pavilion.

