Will injured Bumrah play Champions Trophy 2025?

Cricket Cricket Will injured Bumrah play Champions Trophy 2025?

The tournament will commence on Feb 19 and conclude on March 9.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 17:39:04 PKT

(Web Desk) – India are looking forward to playing the Champions Trophy 2025 at a neutral venue but ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s participation is uncertain.

Bumrah is said to be suffering from back spasm and recently underwent scans to know the extent of the injury.

Bumrah left the Sydney Cricket Ground for scans of an unspecified injury after lunch on the second day of the fifth test against Australia.

Television pictures showed the fast bowler, who had been the most influential player in the five-match series, leave the ground about an hour after the first break of the day.

INDIA TO PLAY MATCHES AT NEUTRAL VENUE

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025 in December.

The tournament will be played under the hybrid model with matches being hosted by Pakistan and Dubai. It will commence on Feb 19 and conclude on March 9.

A total of 15 matches will be played among eight countries.

Matches will be played in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Dubai. The Indian team will play all their matches at the neutral venue in Dubai.

The much-anticipated Pakistan-India match is scheduled for Feb 23 at the neutral venue.

The final will take place on March 9 in either Lahore or the neutral venue.