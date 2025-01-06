Babar loses cool after ball hit by Mulder in Cape Town Test

Babar glared at Mulder and pointed toward the stumps

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 12:07:52 PKT

CAPE TOWN (Web Desk) - On the third day of the second Test against South Africa, Pakistani captain Babar Azam lost his cool after South African bowler Wiaan Mulder deliberately hit him with the ball during play.

In Pakistan's second innings, where the hosts had failed to claim a single wicket with the score at 141, Mulder vented his frustration by throwing the ball directly at Babar Azam.

In response, a visibly upset Babar glared at Mulder and pointed toward the stumps, signaling where the ball should have been directed.

As tensions seemed to escalate between the two players, South African cricketer Aiden Markram intervened to diffuse the situation.

Commentating on the incident, Ramiz Raja noted, "Babar usually doesn't react; he's a very composed individual. But today, even he was visibly annoyed."

At the end of the third day's play, Pakistan had reached 213 runs for the loss of one wicket but still trailed by 208 runs. South Africa needs eight more wickets to secure victory in the Test.