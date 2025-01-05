Pakistan middle order tumbles as Pakistan sniff follow-on

Pakistan need 261 more runs to avoid follow-on

Published On: Sun, 05 Jan 2025

CAPE TOWN (Dunya News) - Pakistan have lost three wickets of their middle order batters in quick succession in the opening session of Day 3 against South Africa.

Kwena Maphaka brought an end to 98 run partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan when he got the wicket of Babar Azam who was well set on 58.

Soon after Rizwan fell to Wiaan Mulder on 46 further dragging Pakistan in trouble.

Salman Ali was the last to fall in the opening session who trying to block one of Keshav Maharaj got stumped on 19.

Pakistan have scored 155 for the loss of six as they trail by 460 runs at Lunch.

Kagiso Rabada claimed two wickets, while Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, and Marco Jansen shared wickets apiece.

Pakistan faced a dismal start in reply to South Africa's massive 615 runs.

Captain Shan Masood fell early, scoring just 2 runs before being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada. Kamran Ghulam managed 12 runs before being bowled by Marco Jansen.

Saud Shakeel became Rabada's second victim without adding any runs to the total, leaving Pakistan at 20/3.

Earlier on Day 2, South Africa was bowled out for 615. Ryan Rickelton scored a brilliant double century, while Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne contributed centuries to the formidable total.