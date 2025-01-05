Pakistan follow-on after 421-run deficit in second Test against South Africa

Babar Azam made 58 runs

Updated On: Sun, 05 Jan 2025 17:13:21 PKT

CAPE TOWN (Dunya News) - Pakistan faced the follow-on against South Africa as the national team bowled for 194 runs in the first innings.

On the third day of the second Test in Cape Town, Pakistan resumed their innings at 64/3, with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam showcasing responsible batting.

The duo built a solid 98-run partnership before Babar was dismissed for 58 and Rizwan for 46. Salman Agha scored 19, while Aamir Jamal managed 15 runs before getting out.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets, Mpakhah took two, Marco Jansen, and Keshav Maharaj picked up one wicket each.

Pakistan faced a dismal start in reply to South Africa's massive 615 runs.

Captain Shan Masood fell early, scoring just 2 runs before being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada. Kamran Ghulam managed 12 runs before being bowled by Marco Jansen.

Saud Shakeel became Rabada's second victim without adding any runs to the total, leaving Pakistan at 20/3.

Earlier on Day 2, South Africa was bowled out for 615. Ryan Rickelton scored a brilliant double century, while Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne contributed centuries to the formidable total.