PCB to send injured Saim Ayub to London for treatment

Saim Ayub would be examined by specialist sports orthopedists in London

Published On: Sun, 05 Jan 2025 13:34:42 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided to send national cricketer Saim Ayub to London for immediate treatment following his injury during the Test match against South Africa.

According to the PCB, the decision was made after consulting with medical experts.

Mohsin Naqvi personally contacted Saim Ayub to inquire about his health and expressed his best wishes for a speedy recovery.

Naqvi stated that Saim Ayub would be examined by specialist sports orthopedists in London, with appointments already scheduled.

He added that Dr. Mumrez in Pakistan is overseeing Saim Ayub’s case and has forwarded all medical reports to London.

Highlighting Saim Ayub’s value to Pakistan cricket, Naqvi assured that the batter would be flown to London on the earliest available flight from Cape Town. Assistant coach Azhar Mahmood would accompany him to ensure smooth arrangements.

Expressing concern over the injury, Naqvi emphasised that all necessary resources would be utilised to facilitate Saim Ayub's treatment at one of the world's best hospitals.

He was hopeful that the talented batter would fully recover in time for the Champions Trophy.

Saim Ayub suffered a twisted right ankle on the first day of the final Test against South Africa during a fielding mishap.