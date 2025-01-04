Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks due to injury

An MRI conducted Friday afternoon confirmed the fracture

CAPE TOWN (Dunya News) – Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has been ruled out of competitive cricket for up to six weeks due to a right ankle fracture sustained while fielding on the opening day of the second men’s cricket Test against South Africa at Newlands on Friday.

An MRI conducted Friday afternoon confirmed the fracture, which has been immobilised in an Ankle Medical Moon Boot.

Although Saim will not participate further in the Test, he will remain with the team and travel back to Pakistan with the squad after the match concludes.

During the second Test match in Cape Town, the star opener sustained an injury while chasing the ball near the short third-man boundary. He twisted his right ankle near the boundary line, causing him significant discomfort.

Saim received immediate medical attention on the field but had difficulty walking.

Meanwhile, the in-form opener is a strong candidate for Pakistan’s squad in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, but this injury could pose challenges for him.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to begin from February 19 while Pakistan and India will lock horns on Feb 23.

