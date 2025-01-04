South Africa to resume first innings at 316-4 against Pakistan

Cricket Cricket South Africa to resume first innings at 316-4 against Pakistan

David Bedingham will be on the crease with Ryan Rickelton, who is unbeaten on 176

Follow on Published On: Sat, 04 Jan 2025 11:00:15 PKT

CAPE TOWN (Dunya News) – South Africa will resume their first innings at 316 for four on the second day of the final test of the two-match series at Cape Town today, Saturday.

David Bedingham will be on the crease with Ryan Rickelton, who is unbeaten on 176, when South Africa resume the batting.

The hosts finished the first day with 316-4 on the board in 80 overs as Rickelton and Temba Bavuma scored centuries against Pakistan.

After South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first, Pakistan picked up the first three for 71 runs bringing Bavuma and Rickelton to the crease. Khurram Shahzad drew the first blood with the wicket of opening batter Aiden Markram who returned for a 40-ball 17 inlcuding three fours.

Mohammad Abbas removed No.3 batter Wiaan Mulder for five off 18 balls while Salman Ali Agha struck to send back Tristan Stubbs for a six-ball duck.

Bavuma, who brought up his fourth Test century, fell to Salman three overs before close of play as Mohammad Rizwan pouched his fourth catch of the day behind stumps.

Opening batter Rickelton was unbeaten on 176 off 232 balls with the help of 21 fours and one six, when the stumps were drawn.

Skipper Bavuma partnered with Rickelton for a 235-run fourth-wicket stand to take South Africa out of trouble from 71-3 as they had then lost three wickets within 7.3 overs.

Mir Hamza, who came in to the side in place of Naseem Shah, and Aamir Jamal sent down 15 wicket-less overs each as Pakistan toiled in the afternoon and evening sessions.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and chose to bat.

