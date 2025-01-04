Ervine stars as Zimbabwe take control against Afghanistan

Cricket Cricket Ervine stars as Zimbabwe take control against Afghanistan

Afghanistan were 46-3 when bad light stopped play shortly before the scheduled close.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 04 Jan 2025 00:25:39 PKT

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AFP) - Captain Craig Ervine top scored with 75 as Zimbabwe made 243 in their first innings on day two of the second and final Test against Afghanistan in Bulawayo on Friday.

Batting again, the tourists were 46-3 when bad light stopped play shortly before the scheduled close, leaving them 40 runs behind at Queens Sports Club in the southern city.

Ervine was ably supported by fellow veterans Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams as the home team recovered from 41-4 to build an 86-run first innings lead.

The 39-year-old skipper had partnerships of 71 for the fifth-wicket with Raza and 73 for the eighth wicket with Williams as Zimbabwe chase a first Test victory since beating Afghanistan three years ago.

Ervine struck two sixes and four fours, Raza six fours, and Williams eight fours before walking a run short of a half century despite being given not out.

Williams, who batted lower in the order than usual at No. 9 due to a back injury, believed he nicked a delivery from quick Rashid Khan and did not hesitate to depart.

Attempting a paddle-sweep off Zia-ur-Rehman, Raza missed and the ball hit the stumps. Ervine was the last to fall with his sweep caught at deep backward square leg by Riaz Hassan.

Leg spinner Rashid Khan, who claimed the wickets of Williams and Ervine, was the most successful Afghan bowler with 4-94.

Opening bowler Blessing Muzarabani inflicted early second-innings damage on Afghanistan, sending openers Abdul Malik and Hassan to the pavilion with only 18 runs on the scoreboard,

Then, in a huge blow to the visitors, captain Hashmatullah Shahidi was bowled by an unplayable Raza delivery that pitched on middle before hitting off.

During the second day it was announced that Ireland will make an all-formats tour of Zimbabwe from February 6-25. A Test in Bulawayo will be followed by six white-ball matches in Harare.

Brief scores:

Afghanistan 157 in 44.3 overs and 46-3 in 15 overs v Zimbabwe 243 in 73.3 overs. Bad light stopped play

Toss: Zimbabwe

