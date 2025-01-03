Saim Ayub hospitalised following injury in second Test against South Africa

He twisted his right ankle near the boundary line

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 03 Jan 2025 17:20:55 PKT

CAPE TOWN (Dunya News) – Pakistani opener Saim Ayub suffered injury on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa on Friday.

During the second Test match in Cape Town, the star opener suffered an injury while chasing the ball near the short third-man boundary. He twisted his right ankle near the boundary line, causing him significant discomfort.

Saim received immediate medical attention on the field but had difficulty walking. To assess the extent of the injury, he will undergo a scan, and further evaluation will determine its severity.

According to an initial statement from the PCB, Saim has been rushed to hospital for further examination. Updates will be provided after the test results.

Meanwhile, the in-form opener is a strong candidate for Pakistan’s squad in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, but this injury could pose challenges for him.

