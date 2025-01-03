Mir Hamza replaces Naseem Shah in playing XI for second South Africa Test

Protease lead the two-match series 1-0

CAPE TOWN (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Friday announced the playing XI for second Test against South Africa, scheduled to be played today, Friday, in Cape Town.

The management has made one change in the playing squad, replacing pacer Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza. Earlier, reports had suggested that Aamir Jamal would be dropped for the second match.

The playing XI includes Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Aghan, Aamir Jamal, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Abbas.

As Protease lead the series 1-0, the Team Green will make an effort to avoid whitewash in the series by security victory in the second match.

Meanwhile, South Africa will give a debut to firebrand 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka as one of three changes to their side for the second and final test against Pakistan.

Opening batter Tony de Zorzi has been ruled out with a left thigh strain and will be replaced by all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who will bat at number three with Ryan Rickelton moving to the opener position.



