South Africa bat first against Pakistan in second Test

Cricket Cricket South Africa bat first against Pakistan in second Test

Mir Hamza has replaced Naseem Shah in playing XI

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 03 Jan 2025 13:15:09 PKT

CAPE TOWN (Dunya News) – South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in second game of the two-match Test series at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town today, Friday.

As Protease lead the series 1-0, the Team Green will make an effort to avoid whitewash in the series by security victory in the second match.

Pakistan has made one change in the playing squad, replacing pacer Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza. Earlier, reports had suggested that Aamir Jamal would be dropped for the second match.

The playing XI includes Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Aghan, Aamir Jamal, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Abbas.

Meanwhile, South Africa will give a debut to firebrand 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka as one of three changes to their side for the second and final test against Pakistan.

Opening batter Tony de Zorzi has been ruled out with a left thigh strain and will be replaced by all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who will bat at number three with Ryan Rickelton moving to the opener position.

On December 29, an unbeaten 51-run partnership between Kagiso Rabada (31 not out, 26b, 5x4s) and Marco Jansen (16 not out, 24b, 3x4s) steered South Africa to a thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan in the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

After the win, South Africa also qualified for the final of the ICC World Test Championship scheduled next year at the Lord’s.

