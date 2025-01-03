Gill replaces Rohit and India opt to bat in Sydney

Gill replaces Rohit and India opt to bat in Sydney

Australia are currently leading five-match series 2-1 after winning the fourth Test match.

SYDNEY (Web Desk) - Indian captainJasprit Bumrah won the toss and opted to bat first in the fifth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

This Test is important for both teams to win the five Test match series. Australia are currently leading 2-1 after winning the fourth Test match and the Baggy Greens are just a win away to win the series. On the other hand, India who won the last editions of Test series in Australia need to win this match to draw the series.

The captain Rohit Sharma has opted out from the match and Shubman Gill will replace him while Akashdeep Singh too has been suffering with a back injury and Prasidh Krishna will make his way to the team.

The fifth Test match between India and Australia will play an important role for both teams for the World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification. Hosts Australia are just a win away from sealing the berth for WTC final and on the other hand, India need to win this clash to stay in the race.

Despite Australia’s historically formidable cricket side, they have failed to secure a Test series win against India for over a decade, both at home and away. Unlike previous Indian teams that toured Australia, this current squad has shown signs of struggle, particularly with a fragile batting lineup, where experienced and aging players have been underperforming.

On the other hand, emerging talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy have shown glimpses of brilliance, indicating that they are ready to carry the team forward. In terms of bowling, while Jasprit Bumrah remains a key figure, the Indian bowling attack has lacked the cutting edge it once possessed. Mohammed Siraj, despite being the third-highest wicket-taker in the series with 16 wickets, has been inconsistent, fluctuating between brilliant spells and moments of vulnerability.

Mark Waugh presented Baggy Green No. 469 to Tasmania allrounder Beau Webster, who will make his debut in all important fifth match of this series replacing Mitchell Marsh who has been underperforming this series.

Playing X1s

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

