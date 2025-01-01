ICC releases new Test player rankings; Babar, Rizwan slip in batting

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its latest Test player rankings, with significant shifts in both batting and bowling categories.

Test Batters Rankings

Joe Root of England has retained the top spot, followed by teammate Harry Brook in second and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson in third. India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal has climbed to fourth, pushing Australia’s Travis Head to fifth.

Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel made remarkable progress, jumping three spots to secure the sixth position.

Australia’s Steve Smith also improved by three places to seventh.

However, Pakistan’s Babar Azam slipped two spots to 17th, with Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha dropping to 21st and 23rd, respectively.

Test Bowlers Rankings

India’s Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the bowlers’ rankings. South Africa’s Marco Jansen climbed six places to claim the fifth spot, while Pakistan’s Nauman Ali dropped to ninth.

Test All-Rounders Rankings

India’s Ravindra Jadeja remains the top-ranked all-rounder. Australia’s Pat Cummins rose four places to secure the third spot.