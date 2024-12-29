Saim Ayub nominated for ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year

Ayub showcased outstanding performances during tours of Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa

(Web Desk) Pakistan's aggressive opener, Saim Ayub, has been nominated for the prestigious ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award.

Ayub showcased outstanding performances during tours of Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, scoring 515 runs in just nine ODI matches.

His tally included three centuries and one half-century, highlighting his potential as a dominant batter.

Other nominees include England’s Gus Atkinson, Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis, and West Indies’ Shamar Joseph. Atkinson claimed 52 wickets in 11 matches, Mendis amassed 1,451 runs in 32 games, and Joseph took 29 wickets in eight Test matches.

The ICC will honour top performers in various categories for the year 2024, with the announcement of nominations continuing until December 30. Winners in 12 categories will be revealed by the end of January 2025.