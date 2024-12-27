First Test, Day 2: South Africa resume innings at 82 for three

Cricket Cricket First Test, Day 2: South Africa resume innings at 82 for three

Pakistan were bundled out for 211 on first day

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 27 Dec 2024 13:20:25 PKT

CENTURION (Dunya News) – South Africa resumed the first innings on Friday at 82 for three on day two of the first Test against Pakistan at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Protease opening batter Aiden Markram, who is unbeaten on 47, and Captain Temba Bavuma will resume batting.

A day earlier, Pakistan were bundled out for 211 as 13 wickets fell on the opening day of the first Test match.

After being put into bat, the tourists on the back of half-century by Kamran Ghulam managed to score 211 all out in 57.3 overs.

Kamran, the right-hand batter from Upper Dir, playing his third Test, scored a 71-ball 54, which included eight fours and a six.

This was Kamran’s maiden Test half-century, after he had scored his maiden ton, in his first Test innings against England at home.

Kamran knitted an 81-run partnership for the fifth wicket with white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan (27, 62b, 2x4s). All-rounder Aamir Jamal (28, 27b, 4x4s) was other notable contributor with the bat.

For South Africa, Dane Paterson, playing his seventh Test, bagged second five-wicket haul and ended up with figures of 16-4-61-5. Debutant and fast bowler Corbin Bosch took four wickets.

In turn, the hosts lost Tony de Zorzi (2, 8b) and Ryan Rickelton (8, 10b, 2x4s) to Khurram Shahzad inside seven overs. Right-arm fast Mohammad Abbas, making a comeback in the Test side after more than three years, got Tristan Stubbs leg-before wicket for nine in the 16th over.

