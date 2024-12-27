First Test, Day 2: Pakistan pacers strike as South Africa reach 180 for five

Pakistan were bundled out for 211 on day first

CENTURION (Dunya News) – Pakistani pacers got early breakthrough on day two of the first Test by removing two South Africa batters, including skipper Temba Bavuma, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, on Friday.

Protease trailed by 31 runs as they stand at 180 for five in 46 overs. Aiden Markram, who is closes to his ton, and Bavuma opened the day at 82 for three.

Aamer Jamal dismissed the South Africa captain for 31, breaking their partnership, followed by a strike by Naseem Shah, who removed David Bedingham for 30.

A day earlier, Pakistan were bundled out for 211 as 13 wickets fell on the opening day of the first Test match.

After being put into bat, the tourists on the back of half-century by Kamran Ghulam managed to score 211 all out in 57.3 overs.

Kamran, the right-hand batter from Upper Dir, playing his third Test, scored a 71-ball 54, which included eight fours and a six.

This was Kamran’s maiden Test half-century, after he had scored his maiden ton, in his first Test innings against England at home.

Kamran knitted an 81-run partnership for the fifth wicket with white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan (27, 62b, 2x4s). All-rounder Aamir Jamal (28, 27b, 4x4s) was other notable contributor with the bat.

For South Africa, Dane Paterson, playing his seventh Test, bagged second five-wicket haul and ended up with figures of 16-4-61-5. Debutant and fast bowler Corbin Bosch took four wickets.

In turn, the hosts lost Tony de Zorzi (2, 8b) and Ryan Rickelton (8, 10b, 2x4s) to Khurram Shahzad inside seven overs. Right-arm fast Mohammad Abbas, making a comeback in the Test side after more than three years, got Tristan Stubbs leg-before wicket for nine in the 16th over.

