Kohli fined for Konstas incident on Boxing Day

Kohli had bumped the Australia debutant's shoulder, which led to a heated exchange

(Web Desk) - Virat Kohli has been fined 20 percent of his match fee and awarded one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The incident occurred at the end of the 10th over on the first day of the Melbourne Test when Kohli bumped the Australia debutant's shoulder, which led to a heated exchange between the two players. The other Australian opener Usman Khawaja was seen trying to mediate between the two players.

Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct relates to: “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match.”

No formal hearing was needed as Kohli accepted the sanctions propsed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft. On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Shawn Craig levelled the charge.

Kohli's conduct drew the ire of several experts, including former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

"Virat walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation," Ponting said on the host broadcaster in Australia Channel Seven.

"No doubt in my mind whatsoever.

"I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that. Fielders should be nowhere near the batsman at that stage. Every fieldsman on the ground knows where the batsmen will congregate and get together.

"It looked to me that Konstas looked up really late, wouldn’t even know anyone is in front of him. That man on-screen there (Kohli) might have a few questions to answer."

Former India coach Ravi Shastri also disapproved of the senior player's conduct, stating: "There is a line and you don't want to overstep that line."

Konstas, who had a fantastic Test debut as he slammed 60 off 65 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes in his flamboyant knock - was asked about the incident during the post-day press conference and played down the significance.

"I was just doing my gloves and I think he accidentally bumped me," Konstas said.

"I think that is just cricket, just the tension and I think for me just having that freedom and backing myself and trying to bring the best version and I was lucky enough to get a few runs today."

Konstas impressed with his unorthodox strokeplay, nonchalantly taking on Jasprit Bumrah, who has been the best bowler and the highest wicket-taker of the series so far.

Konstas' entertaining knock was put to an end by Ravindra Jadeja, who trapped him in front, also ending an 89-run opening stand.

All of Australia's top four batters got their half-centuries with the top three failing to convert them into a big score. Steve Smith remained unbeaten on Day 1 on 68 as the hosts walked back with 311/6 on the board. Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking three wickets for 75 runs.