Babar Azam retains top spot in ICC ODI rankings

Cricket Cricket Babar Azam retains top spot in ICC ODI rankings

Babar leads the batting charts with 795 rating points

Follow on Published On: Thu, 26 Dec 2024 09:11:37 PKT

DUBAI (Dunya News) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its latest ODI rankings, with former Pakistan captain Babar Azam maintaining his position at the top.

Babar leads the batting charts with 795 rating points, while no other Pakistani batsman features in the top 10.

Fakhar Zaman holds the 17th spot, and opener Saim Ayub has made a remarkable jump of 57 positions to secure 24th place after scoring two centuries in three matches against South Africa.

In the bowlers' rankings, Shaheen Shah Afridi has dropped one position to third. No Pakistani players feature in the top 10 of the all-rounders' rankings.