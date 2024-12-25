The story behind Boxing Day Test matches

Its a tradition of distributing gifts in boxes to t underprivileged at the conclusion of Christmas

(Web Desk) - Boxing Day Test matches, a much-anticipated tradition in cricket, begin tomorrow (Thursday) with two high-profile games. Australia will host India at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), while Pakistan faces South Africa in Centurion.

The Boxing Day Test, primarily popular in Australia, traditionally starts on December 26, the day after Christmas.

This day, known as "Boxing Day," has historical roots in the tradition of distributing gifts in boxes to employees and the underprivileged, marking the conclusion of Christmas festivities.

The tradition of Boxing Day Test matches began in 1950 with a match between Australia and England. Since then, it has evolved into a major festival, especially in Australia, where families and friends gather at stadiums to enjoy cricket in a festive atmosphere.

This year's clash between Australia and India at the MCG is expected to set a record for the highest attendance for a non-Ashes Test on the opening day.

Meanwhile, in Centurion, the Pakistan cricket team is set to field seven batsmen as they take on South Africa.

Boxing Day remains a public holiday in countries like Australia, England, South Africa, and New Zealand, where it has grown into a cherished tradition, combining sports and celebration.