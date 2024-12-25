Pakistan to play seven batters in Boxing Day Test against S Africa

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s cricket management and selection committee have decided to play seven batters in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, starting December 26 at Supersport Park, Centurion.

In-form Saim Ayub and captain Shan Masood will open the innings. Former Test captain Babar Azam, returning to the playing XI after resting during October's Test series against England, is expected to bat at No. 3.

Abdullah Shafique, who recorded three consecutive ducks in the recent ODI series, would be dropped.

The middle order would include Kamran Ghulam at No. 4, Vice-captain Saud Shakeel at No. 5, and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan at No. 6. Batting all-rounder Salman Ali Agha would feature in the lineup at No. 7.

This would be the start of a two-match Test series between Pakistan and South Africa.

The T20 series was won by South Africa, while Pakistan whitewashed the hosts in the ODI series.