Pakistan excited to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rizwan

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s white-ball captain, Mohammad Rizwan, expressed his excitement for hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, highlighting it as a significant milestone for the cricket-loving nation.

In a statement, Rizwan remarked, “Having done well with the help of Almighty in the ODIs recently adds to the excitement and build-up towards the mega-event, and we eagerly look forward to playing in front of our home crowd and excelling in the eight-team tournament.”

He further said that this is a fantastic opportunity for Pakistan, hosting an ICC event after 28 years, especially as defending champions. “We will try to to meet the expectations of our fans.”

He further emphasised Pakistan's reputation for hospitality and expressed confidence that fans would not only support the home team but also appreciate the performances of all participating sides.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be a historic occasion, bringing international cricket back to Pakistan on a grand scale.