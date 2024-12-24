Babar Azam returns to Test squad against South Africa

Babar Azam would replace out-of-form Abdullah Shafique

CENTURION (Dunya News) - Star batsman Babar Azam is set to rejoin Pakistan's Test squad for the series against South Africa, replacing out-of-form opener Abdullah Shafique.

According to sources, the team management and selection committee have decided to include Babar Azam in the squad.

He will bat at the number three position, while captain Shan Masood will open the innings alongside young batter Saim Ayub.

Babar’s inclusion came after his impressive performance in the ODI series against South Africa, where he scored 148 runs, including two half-centuries.

It’s worth noting that Babar was dropped from the Test team after the first Test against England due to an extended slump in form, managing underwhelming scores in 18 Test innings.