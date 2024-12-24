Fakhar opens up about controversial tweet supporting Babar Azam

Says he sought a two-month break from the PCB after being diagnosed with hyperthyroidism

(Web Desk) – Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman has denied criticising the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a tweet posted by him after Babar Azam was dropped for the second and third Test matches against England in October this year.

The left-hand batsman, who has not been picked for national squad since his tweet, clarified that his social media post was aimed for journalists and former cricketers, who had been demanding the ouster of Babar from the team while ignoring his performance.

He said for a moment, he thought he shouldn't have shared the tweet because his statement was completely misunderstood.

While responding to a question about fitness, Zaman said he had requested a two-month break from the PCB after he was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism.

It is recalled that the board had also issued a show-cause notice to him after he expressed concerns over removal of Babar Azam from the team in the England Test matches.

Fakhar on X had stated that dropping Babar was concerning, especially since India did not drop Virat Kohli despite his poor form from 2020 to 2023.

“It’s concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. India didn’t bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023, when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively. If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan,” he wrote in the tweet.

He had emphasised that removing one of Pakistan's best batters sent a negative message.

