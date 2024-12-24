India name squad for upcoming U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Niki Prasad leads the side, while Sanika Chalke is her deputy

(Web Desk) - India have named their squad for the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 scheduled to be played in Malaysia from January 18 to February 2, 2025.

The Asian side are the defending champions of the event, having won the inaugural edition under the leadership of Shafali Verma in 2023 in South Africa.

Niki Prasad leads the side, while Sanika Chalke is her deputy. Kamalini G, and Bhavika Ahire are the named wicket-keepers in the squad.

Three standby players have also been selected.

Recently, India participated in the Women's U19 T20 Asia Cup, and won the tournament after defeating Bangladesh by 41 runs in the final. G Trisha (159 runs) and Aayushi Shukla (10 wickets) were the respective leaders in the runs and wickets tally for the tournament. The duo are also a part of the U19 T20 World Cup squad.

Squad: Niki Prasad (Captain), Sanika Chalke (Vice-captain), G Trisha, Kamalini G (WK), Bhavika Ahire (WK), Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishna