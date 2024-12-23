Abdullah Shafique sets unwanted record in ODI series

Cricket Cricket Abdullah Shafique sets unwanted record in ODI series

He has recorded most ducks by a Pakistani opener in a single year

Follow on Published On: Mon, 23 Dec 2024 10:02:42 PKT

JOHANNESBURG (Web Desk) - Pakistani opener Abdullah Shafique has set an unfortunate record by becoming the first opener to be dismissed for a duck in all matches of the three-match ODI series.

In the recent series against South Africa, the 24-year-old failed to score in all three games.

Additionally, Shafique has claimed another undesirable milestone by recording the most ducks by a Pakistani opener in a single year. In 2024, he has been dismissed without scoring 7 times in 21 innings.

Previously, Imran Nazir (2000) and Mohammad Hafeez (2012) held the record with 6 ducks each in a calendar year.

Globally, the record for the most ducks in a single year is held by South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs and Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan, who were dismissed 8 times in one year.

Moreover, Abdullah Shafique has failed to score over 20 runs, 40 times in his 67 international innings. Along with that, he has recorded 13 ducks in his 67 innings.

Abdullah Shafique’s struggles have raised concerns over his form and selection, with fans and analysts hoping for a turnaround in his performance.