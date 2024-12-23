Wishes pour in for Pakistan team after historic series sweep

PM hoped that team would continue its winning streak in the future

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and several other leaders on Monday congratulated Pakistan cricket team for completing a historic ODI series sweep over South Africa.

The Team Green whitewashed South Africa after winning the third and final ODI of the series by 36-runs in a 47-over rain-hit contest at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Sunday night. South Africa, in pursuit of a 309-run target, were restricted for 271 all out in 42 overs.

The remarkable victory in the third ODI of the series was orchestrated by Saim Ayub, who hit his second century of the series, and debutant Sufyan Moqim, who returned figures of 4-52 along with half-centuries from skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. Saim’s 10-over spell of bowling yielded 1-34.

With this victory, Pakistan has become the first team to whitewash South Africa in ODIs on their soil. The Green Shirts also completed their third consecutive ODI series win as they have also defeated Zimbabwe and Australia.

In his message, the prime minister appreciated the performance of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and team management. He hoped that the team would continue its winning streak in the future.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on winning the ODI series against South Africa. The team won the hearts of the nation with their memorable performance, she added.

The PCB chairman also showered praises on the team and extending felicitation for winning the series. He said Saim Ayub had once again proved his mettle as his century a played a key role in Pakistan’s victory.

He also lauded the performance of Sufyan Muqim who picked four-wicket haul in the final ODI. He termed the win a result of teamwork, adding that it will boost the morale of players and hoped that the national team will play with same spirit in upcoming Champions Trophy.

