Explosive batsman Jacobs gets New Zealand call-up for Sri Lanka series

Sri Lanka series marks the start of Mitchell Santner's tenure as white-ball captain.

WELLINGTON (AFP) – Hard-hitting New Zealand batsman Bevon Jacobs earned a maiden call-up Monday for their T20 series against Sri Lanka, which marks the start of Mitchell Santner's tenure as white-ball captain.

Jacobs has turned heads since bursting on the domestic scene last year and was a surprise pick-up by Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League auction this month.

The Blackcaps face Sri Lanka in three T20s starting Saturday in Mount Maunganui followed by a three-match ODI series from January 5 -- their last before the Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan.

Jacobs was only included in the T20 squad.

"It's obviously an exciting time for Bevon and his family," said selector Sam Wells.

"He's a promising player with a lot of talent and we're looking forward to exposing him to international cricket.

"He's clearly got a lot of power with the bat, but he's also shown in the longer formats that he has a decent technique and temperament."

Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Matt Henry all return to the white-ball squads after missing last month's trip to Sri Lanka to prepare for the just-finished England Test series.

Henry leads a youthful pace attack which includes Zac Foulkes, Will O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy and all-rounder Nathan Smith.

Santner is the frontline spin option, alongside all-rounders Ravindra, Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips.

Kane Williamson and Devon Conway are playing in South Africa's SA20 competition and were unavailable while Ben Sears (knee) and Kyle Jamieson (back) continue their rehabilitation from injury.

T20 squad: Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith

ODI squad: Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young

