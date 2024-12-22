PCB to finalise neutral venue for India's matches in Champions Trophy by today

Naqvi reviewed ongoing developmental work for the upcoming tournament in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has announced that the neutral venue for India's matches in the 2025 Champions Trophy will be finalised by today (Sunday).

During a visit to the National Stadium Karachi on Saturday night, Naqvi reviewed ongoing developmental work for the upcoming tournament.

Speaking to the media, he stated that several upgrades are underway, including constructing a new building, replacing fences, and creating parking facilities for 2,700 vehicles to address parking issues.

Naqvi assured fans of a modernised stadium, highlighting that Karachi's renovations are progressing faster than Lahore's.

The upgrades, including two large screens and LED lighting, are expected to be completed by January 15.

On India's matches, he mentioned ongoing discussions regarding the neutral venue, with a final decision anticipated by tonight or tomorrow.

He added that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will announce the official schedule, and Pakistan will also play at neutral venues for the next three years.

Addressing team selection, Naqvi clarified that decisions were solely made by the selection committee.

He emphasised that only players performing well would be included in the team, and his role was not to interfere in coaching or selection matters.