Cricket Cricket Pakistan aims for clean sweep against South Africa in final ODI

JOHANNESBURG (Web Desk) – The final ODI between Pakistan and South Africa will be played tomorrow (Sunday).

The Pakistan cricket team has arrived in Johannesburg for the third and final match of the series, determined to secure a clean sweep against the Proteas. Meanwhile, South Africa will be striving to claim a consolation win.

The national team will participate in a practice session in Johannesburg today.

South African fast bowler Bartman has been ruled out of the squad due to a knee injury.

Pakistan currently leads the three-match series 2-0, with the final game scheduled to start at 5 PM Pakistan Standard Time on December 22.