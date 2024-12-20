Conquerors, Stars qualify for final of National Women's One-Day Tournament

The final will be played on Sunday, 22 December at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Published On: Fri, 20 Dec 2024

(Web Desk) - Conquerors and Stars beat Strikers and Invincibles, respectively to qualify for the final of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament.

The final will be played on Sunday, 22 December at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the first ball of the 45-over match to be bowled at 9.30am.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground, batting first Strikers were bowled out for 150 in 41.3 overs. Aleena Masood top-scored with an unbeaten 64 off 131 balls, hitting four boundaries and one six, while also carrying the bat. Conquerors’ Hafsa Khalid was pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 23 runs in 6.3 overs. Nashra Sundhu bagged two wickets for 14 runs in nine overs.

In turn, Conquerors achieved the target in 30.4 overs losing four wickets in the process. Fatima Sana (56 not out, 43b, 7x4s, 2x6s) and Najiha Alvi (40 not out, 49b, 2x4s) knitted an unbeaten 94-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, after being put into bat, Stars scored 223 for seven in 45 overs. No. 8 batter Tuba Hassan scored an unbeaten 61 off 31 balls, smashing seven fours and three sixes, while Kaynat Hafeez (50, 90b, 6x4s) and Sidra Nawaz (50, 74b, 4x4s) scored half-centuries.

Invincibles’ Tania Saeed bagged three wickets for 38 in her nine overs.

In reply, Invincibles were bowled out for 141 in 40.2 overs with opening batter Ayesha Zafar top-scoring with a 54-ball 46, hitting seven fours. She also shared an opening stand of 71 runs with Aisha Naeem (19, 47, 2x4s).

For Stars, right-arm off-spinner Neelam Mushtaq bagged five wickets for 22, while Tuba with her leg-spin bowling took three wickets for 38 in 8.2 overs

At the end of match, Stars qualified for the final after having a superior net run-rate to Invincibles as both sides finished with 10 points each.