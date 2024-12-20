South Africa name squad for U19 Women's T20 World Cup

South Africa name squad for U19 Women's T20 World Cup

All-rounder Kayla Reyneke has been chosen to lead Protease

(Web Desk) - South Africa have named their 15-member squad for the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 in Malaysia.

All-rounder Kayla Reyneke has been named as South Africa’s captain for the tournament, starting 18 January 2025.

Reyneke is among seven players returning from the previous edition of the tournament, joining Jemma Botha, Mona-Lisa Legodi, Simone Lourens, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu and Nthabiseng Nini in the squad. Diara Ramlakan, who served as a non-travelling reserve in the last edition hosted at home, has earned her spot in the main squad this time around.

Leggie Seshnie Naidu and wicketkeeper Karabo Meso bring senior experience to South Africa’s U19 squad as the only two capped players in the lineup.

Naidu earned her debut in the series against Pakistan ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. While she was included in the squad for the tournament in the UAE, she did not feature in any matches. Meso, meanwhile, made her international debut earlier in March against Sri Lanka.

South Africa have retained the same group of players that recently featured against Ireland, as well as India U19 A and B, in the recent Youth T20 International series.

Squad: Kayla Reyneke (captain), Jemma Botha, Fay Cowling, Jae-Leigh Filander, Mona-Lisa Legodi, Simoné Lourens, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, Nthabiseng Nini, Luyanda Nzuza, Diara Ramlakan, Diedré van Rensburg, Mieke van Voorst, Ashleigh van Wyk, Chanel Venter

Non-travelling reserves: Lethabo Bidli, Keamogetswe Chuene, Jenna-Lee Lubbe, Jané Verhage and Sinelethu Yaso