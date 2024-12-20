PM Shehbaz congratulates Pakistan cricket team on ODI success

Says Pakistan will also emerge victorious in Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for winning the ODI series against South Africa.

In a statement, the prime minister lauded the players, coaches, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and officials of the board for their dedication.

He said the team made a magnificent comeback as they worked hard and learnt from their mistakes.

The premier expressed hope that in the upcoming matches, especially in the Champion Trophy, the team would play well.

PAKISTAN'S MOMENT OF BLISS

Pakistan defeated South Africa by 81 runs in the second One-Day International on Thursday to win the second major ODI series in last two months. First they beat Australia on their home soil and now got the better of South Africa in their backyard.

Chasing a target of 330 runs for victory, South Africa were all out for 248 runs in 43.1 overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was pick of the bowlers getting four wickets. Naseem Shah claimed three wickets while Abrar Ahmed got two and Salman Agha grabbed one wicket.

Not much to celebrate for South Africa but Klaasen (97) deserved a hundred for sure. Match could have gone down to the wire had Klaasen got more support but once Miller got out, the bubble burst and Pakistan kept picking wickets from other end.

Pakistan veterans Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan laid the foundation for a convincing, series-clinching 81-run win over South Africa in the second one-day international at Newlands.

The win gave Pakistan an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.